Nearly 8,000 customers in South Seattle lost power shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when gunshots hit electrical equipment, according to Seattle City Light.

The shooting in the 3900 block of South Warsaw Street also left one person with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Power was restored to all Seattle City Light customers in the area by 8:45 p.m., but repairs did not begin Saturday night.

The gunshots hit a City Light electrical conduit, which feeds underground cables. Utility crews need to pull the cables out of the ground to make repairs, said Seattle City Light spokesperson Nicole Schultz.

We’re investigating an outage impacting 7,798 customers in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas. We will post when we know more. Check the outage map for updates: https://t.co/mRJRK9bFcK. — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) January 15, 2023

It was not immediately clear if the suspect, who has not been located, intentionally damaged the equipment.

This story will be updated.