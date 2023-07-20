A two-alarm fire in Seattle’s Chinatown International District has damaged an abandoned building and prompted widespread outages Thursday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m., more than 5,400 customers are without power east of the fire in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace and Beacon Hill neighborhoods, according to Seattle City Light’s online outage map.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Yesler Terrace area affecting approx. 6,500 customers. The cause is a fire in the area, and we are working to restore power to all those affected as soon as we can. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/wLyfVI2Sl8 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) July 20, 2023

Around 6:30 a.m., callers to 911 reported heavy smoke coming from a boarded-up vacant warehouse in the 1000 block of South King Street, the Seattle Fire Department said online.

Crews worked to knock down the fire from outside the building. At 6:45 a.m., crews updated the fire to a two-alarm response for additional units to protect a building next to the fire, the department said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. Units will remain on scene Thursday until the fire is fully extinguished.

Firefighters found no one inside either of the buildings, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.