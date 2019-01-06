The power outage was blamed for a nationwide ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights between about 4:20 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Thousands were without power Sunday morning after an overnight windstorm that blew through the Seattle area.

As of 6 a.m., Puget Sound Energy was reporting about 218,000 customers were without power. “While we will be working as quickly as we safely can, we expect that some customers may be without power for multiple days,” Puget Sound Energy said in a tweet.

Seattle City Light reported 22,000 outages as of 8 a.m. About 3,000 customers were without power in Snohomish County, according to the Snohomish County Public Utility District’s outage map.

A power outage was blamed for a nationwide ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights. The airline says all its flights were grounded between about 4:20 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Sunday after the power outage in the Seattle area, where its operations are based.

Airline spokeswoman Oriana Branon says the power went out around 3:30 a.m. and came back on about an hour and a half later. She says 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled, The Associated Press is reporting.

The winds downed trees and power lines across the region. The King County Sheriff’s Office said a car ran into a fallen tree in the Maple Valley area, trapping the occupants inside briefly, KOMO-TV is reporting.

The National Weather Service Reported wind gusts as high as 60 mph in the Seattle area, with winds expected to ease Sunday morning.

If you're a deep sleeper, you may have missed the wind storm overnight. Here's a look at peak wind gusts overnight: https://t.co/uT3beHFB7c. Over 200,000 power outages remain this morning. Winds will continue to ease this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/sTJ20yju1f — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2019

The Weather Service also warned people to avoid downed power lines because they may remain energized. Also, people should avoid using stoves or barbecues for indoor heat.