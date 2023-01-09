More than 17,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Monday afternoon as strong winds pushed the National Weather Service to issue an advisory.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for the north and central coasts, the agency said. Wind gusts are expected to be strongest in the Cascades, where they’ll reach 45 mph.

The wind advisory was also in effect until noon for the Seattle, Everett, Tacoma and Bellevue areas.

The strong winds are to blame for the widespread outages, said Melanie Coon, Puget Sound Energy spokesperson. Recent rainfall has saturated the soil, making it easier for winds to topple trees onto power lines, Coon said.

Hardest-hit areas include parts of King, Pierce and Thurston counties, she said. Crews have been working all day to assess damage and restore power.

“We know outages are frustrating and disruptive and we are working around the clock to respond — with safety as our top priority,” Coon said in a statement.

Estimated restoration times will be updated on the agency’s online map.

More than 1,900 Seattle City Light customers were also without power Monday afternoon. Most outages were reported in South Seattle.