More than 21,000 of Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Monday as strong winds pushed the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for the north and central coasts, the agency said. Wind gusts are expected to be strongest in the Cascades, where they’ll reach 45 mph.

The wind advisory was also in effect until noon for the Seattle, Everett, Tacoma and Bellevue areas.

The strong winds are to blame for the widespread outages, said Melanie Coon, Puget Sound Energy spokesperson. Recent rainfall has saturated the soil, making it easier for winds to topple trees onto powerlines, Coon said.

Hardest-hit areas include parts of King, Pierce and Thurston counties, she said. Crews have been working all day to assess damage and restore power.

“We know outages are frustrating and disruptive and we are working around the clock to respond – with safety as our top priority,” Coon said in a statement.

Estimated restoration times will be updated on the agency’s online map.

More than 2,000 Seattle City Light customers also lost power Monday morning. Most outages were reported in South Seattle.