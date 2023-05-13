More than 4,500 customers had no electricity Saturday morning in Northeast Seattle and Shoreline, according to Seattle City Light, which said on Twitter it was responding to an outage at 7:25 a.m.

The outage affected Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood and Shoreline’s Ridgecrest neighborhood, according to City Light’s online outage map.

By 8:15 a.m., the outage was affecting only Lake City and 3,694 customers, according to City Light’s map, which estimated that power would be restored to all by 12 p.m. The cause of the outage was under investigation.

On Twitter, the Seattle Department of Transportation reminded motorists to treat nonworking traffic signals as all-way stops and to use caution.