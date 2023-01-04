About 13,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Wednesday afternoon as high winds marched into Western Washington.

Winds were expected to increase across the Cascades on Wednesday night, with high winds into Thursday as a series of systems brewing off the coast move east. The strongest winds will be near the Cascade Gaps, according to the National Weather Service.

Several thousands outages were reported along the Interstate 90 corridor, where more than 1,500 customers were without power in East Bellevue and about 900 customers in Preston didn’t have power. Nearly 1,500 customers in North Bend reported outages. Power is expected to be restored in those areas around 6 p.m.

Nearly 3,000 customers were without power in South Rose Hill, where restoration was estimated at 5:30 p.m.