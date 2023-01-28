A few thousand customers in South Seattle briefly lost power shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night, according to Seattle City Light.
The utility is still investigating the cause of the outage, according to a tweet.
Crews quickly set out to restore power.
The number of customers without electricity dwindled from 3,488 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to about 716 around 8 p.m. The customers without power were concentrated in Skyway and South Seattle.
According to an outage map, Seattle City Light expected to restore power to most people no later than 1 a.m.
The Seattle Department of Transportation urged drivers to use caution and treat dark traffic lights as all-way stop intersections.
