Two people were trapped in their car for more than an hour after several power poles came crashing down on East Marginal Way on Friday afternoon, according to Tukwila police.

The two were pulled from their car, which was stuck and partially crushed under a pole, around 5:15 p.m. One had a superficial injury and the other was taken to a hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Tukwila police.

WATCH LIVE: Two people trapped by downed power pole have been rescued. The downed pole knocked out power across south and West Seattle >> https://t.co/MmQ0SnKlz4 pic.twitter.com/86uevu4wb2 — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) April 6, 2019

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at East Marginal Way South and South 94th Place in front of the Museum of Flight, according to a tweet from Tukwila police. A power line struck the car, and crews had to deactivate lines as they worked their way in to rescue the car’s two occupants.

Seattle City Light spokesman Tony White said witnesses described lightning striking and splintering the pole, which brought lines down onto the vehicle, he said.

East Marginal Way South will be closed in the area for an extended period of time, according to police.

Around 16,500 Seattle City Light customers are affected by the outages in South Seattle, Tukwila, Burien and White Center, according to Seattle City Light. Power was restored to all but about 300 customers by 6 p.m., according to Seattle City Light.

