The City of Seattle has now opened preregistration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone aged 16 and over.

Preregistration for the city’s vaccine openings is available to anyone who is 16 years old and older, has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination and lives or works in King County who would like to be vaccinated at one of the four city-affiliated vaccination clinics.

Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced that everyone 16 years and older can get a vaccine starting April 15.

The city’s vaccination clinics are at:

Lumen Field Event Center, 330 South Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, 98134

North Seattle College Community Vaccination Hub, 9600 College Way North, Seattle, 98103

Rainier Beach Community Vaccination Hub, 8702 Seward Park Avenue South, Seattle, 98118

West Seattle Community Vaccination Hub, 2801 S.W. Thistle Street, Seattle, 98126

The plan for Seattle this week calls for 8,000 doses to be administered Wednesday at the Lumen Field Event Center in Sodo and for 15,500 doses to be administered at community hubs in Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle.

Click here to receive email notifications for available appointments if you’re eligible to receive a vaccine or call 206-684-2489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for sign-up assistance.

Pop-up clinics will also be held at El Centro de la Raza, the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and Idris Mosque. More information about the vaccination sites and the process is available at seattle.gov/vaccine.

Add your name and contact information to the notification list and you will be notified by email when appointments become available.

If you receive either the Moderna or Pfizer shot, you will be scheduled for your second dose during the process of lining up your first dose, according to the city.

City services — including vaccinations — are available to residents regardless of citizenship or immigration status.