If the clouds part enough over the next couple nights to see the sky, get out and howl at the moon.

Why? Because the first full moon of 2021 is the Wolf Moon, and howling at it is an expression of readiness to reintegrate with the pack after a period of self-exploration, according to one writer.

That sounds about right for our times.

The full moon will rise in the east after sunset Thursday but will appear full Wednesday evening as well, according to EarthSky.

From around the world tonight and tomorrow, watch for a full-looking moon – called the Wolf Moon – to light up the nighttime from dusk till dawn. 🌕🌌



Learn more about the Wolf Moon and how to see it in the next couple nights: https://t.co/yD4HQGnPMy



📸 Indian Country Today. pic.twitter.com/DqBXO8NL8Y — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) January 27, 2021

January’s full moon, which has also been called the Freeze Moon, the Frost Exploding Moon and the Cold Moon, earned the Wolf Moon moniker from people who heard wolves howling more often during this time of the year.

“It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds and gather for hunting,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

There’s no how-to rules or guidance, nor set time for this howling. You already know how. Just don’t care what anybody thinks and do it. You’ll feel better.