Students and instructors met on a chilly morning at Seattle’s Discovery Park to participate in The Mountaineers’ Wilderness Navigation Course on Feb. 18.

This advanced course teaches students navigation skills through varied terrain and conditions — useful when heading into the backcountry or off trail. How to use a topographical map, altimeter, orienteering compass, and digital tools for GPS navigation are taught as well as what to do in case of emergencies.

Run by volunteers, The Mountaineers strives to “enrich the community by helping people explore, conserve, learn about, and enjoy the lands and waters of the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” according to the group’s website. For more information about its conservation efforts and wide selection of outdoor activities and courses, visit The Mountaineers website.