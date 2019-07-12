Each week, we highlight some of the most interesting or insightful reader comments on recent Seattle Times articles. Excerpts have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

If you read a comment on seattletimes.com that you think should be included in next week's roundup, email assistant metro editor Gina Cole at gcole@seattletimes.com.

“Faatui has shown amazing effort and perseverance to overcome obstacles and become a U Dub student and athlete. What especially jumped out at me are the things he’s already looking forward to studying at U Dub. I wish him the utmost success in football and in life, but he looks like the kind of kid who generates his own luck with hard work.” — Husky69 (July 7)

“Respect to Tuitele’s toughness/commitment to his high-school teammates, but this is a lot of what’s wrong with high-school sports. Cal Lee knows the kid and his family’s economic background. For him to hide behind a school trainer saying ‘it won’t get worse’ [despite] the consensus from folks with the initials M.D. after their names tells me I would never want my child playing for an individual who cares more about state titles than the long-term economic and physical well-being of his players.” — user15008565799661 (July 8)

“Everybody wants it fast-tracked, until it’s coming through their neighborhood. Then we need to ‘press pause’ and ‘examine alternatives.'” — TheBobcat (July 8)

“The more women who pursue careers in science and math, the better off humankind will be. I hope the doors continue to swing open that will allow women to participate in these careers and get credit for their past and future accomplishments.” — Opinionhated (July 9)

“I grew up in the flight path of NAS Oceana many years ago. My school was out by the OLF. The jet noise was no big deal (F18s and then Super Hornets with various other aircraft). The noise here on Whidbey isn’t that bad. I am also certain that everyone had to sign that they acknowledge they are living in a flight path of NASWI. This lawsuit is completely a misuse of taxpayers’ money.” — Gretchen123 (July 10)

“I am just appalled at the lack of concern for these beautiful mammals. What has happened to Seattle? I have been coming to Washington from Minnesota for more than 25 years. After seeing Seattle and the homeless, watching the ‘Seattle is Dying’ video and now reading the remarks on this article, clearly, Seattle is sadly growing into a place I do not recognize. Disappointing, Seattleites.” — Debis (July 10)

“Here we go again. The Seattle Times Editorial Board presents a thoughtful opinion piece for our consideration. We can choose to agree or disagree in whole or in part. Ideally, thoughtful people will ponder the opinion and be informed by it, incorporating the information into the gestalt of their personal world view. Each may draw their own conclusions. I like to read the comments section because I am interested in how different people respond to the STEB opinion. I am interested in the individual opinions of those who are willing to join the discussion in the hope that I can become better informed about the complex issues. Unfortunately, most of the comments seem to be the same repetitious airing of the tropes that divide us, rather than a civil discourse that has a chance of building consensus, understanding or improving outcomes for this American experiment.” — user15366017219433 (July 11)

“I’ve barely dipped into the archived reviews — and what fun! I’m going to be binge-reading them. Lots of good food tips, too. I picked out some of the restaurants I have been to personally, and Providence is spot-on in her critiques, and a very good writer as well. The only problem is, now I am very hungry. Thank you, Providence, for all the joy, and best wishes for the future.” — This,too,shallpass (July 11)