Is this a stairway to heaven? It is, if you think an 18-foot concrete sculpture of a one-eyed troll fits the bill.

Using funds from a $930 million levy approved in 2015, crews working for the Seattle Department of Transportation have built new steps to the top of the Fremont Troll.

The project is part of an effort to prevent graffiti and allow visitors a safer way to take pictures, agency spokesperson Mariam Ali said in an email. Existing stairways and the area above the troll, who can be found lurking under the Aurora Bridge, were getting worn from people climbing the nearly 33-year-old structure, whose official birthday is Halloween.

Officials discourage climbing along the exposed area around the troll, although there’s no official signage, Greg Funk, SDOT’s program manager for stairs, said in an email.

Between April and June, SDOT crews also rebuilt stairways at Princeton Avenue Northeast, South Morgan Street and California Drive Southwest, according to SDOT’s quarterly report.

Funk said that since 2015, when the Levy to Move Seattle went into effect, crews have completed 44 stairway projects. Six to eight projects are planned for next year.

The construction effort also comes after the city announced a revised work plan, following revelations in 2018 that the levy plan had major problems, including a vast underestimation of some projects’ costs and wild overestimation of the amount of state and federal money officials could bring in to help.

Voters will be asked to renew the transportation levy in 2024.

Money for the troll stairs comes from a mix of the levy funds and SDOT’s annual budget for improving stairways citywide. The project cost about $120,000, Funk said.

Crews are aiming to finish construction by October, Ali said, before volunteers plant rocks and vegetation near the troll steps.