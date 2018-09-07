Sketched Sept. 4, 2018
Hing Hay Park’s eye-catching “Gateway” has become one of my favorite pieces of public art in Seattle.
The artful geometrical piece by Studio Fifty50 stands 20 feet tall and was installed in January, adding the final touch to the park’s much awaited renovation and expansion.
On any given day, you may find a lot of things going on at this unique urban plaza, from musicians playing the Chinese violin to people practicing tai chi or sketchers like me looking to capture a genuine location where the roots of Seattle’s Asian community run deep.
On a recent afternoon earlier this week, I came across a father and his teenage son playing an animated game of ping pong, trading skillful shots and the occasional laugh. The sun was hitting that gorgeous arch just the right way, framing the scene too well to let the opportunity to sketch it pass.
It’s no surprise I found a fun moment to draw here, since Hing Hay Park stands for park to “celebrate happiness.”
