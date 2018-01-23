The sheriff’s department says the woman was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and kidnapping.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was arrested Tuesday morning here south of Tacoma. She’s the third suspect arrested in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney.

The sheriff’s department says she’s believed to have been involved in the planning of a home-invasion robbery Jan. 7 and was in the getaway car.

Frank Pawul has been charged with murder, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. Brenda Troyer has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Authorities say McCartney responded to the break-in and made a “shots fired” call shortly after arriving. Deputies found him shot and another suspect, Henry Carden, with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.