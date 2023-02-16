She knew a lot about planes for an 11-year-old. Touring the Museum of Flight this week, Alex Petikhachna nodded appreciatively when a staffer answered a question about what the supersonic “Blackbird” spy plane was made of. Titanium — she thought so.

An outside observer might mistake the cluster of kids she stood among as just another school group visiting Seattle’s premier destination for learning about the aerospace industry. But you’d know differently if you asked Alex how she became interested in planes.

Then, you’d find out she spent four hours mining her laptop for information on the subject last spring while in a Ukrainian bomb shelter. It was the early days of the Russian invasion, and Ukraine’s prized “Mriya” cargo plane — the largest in the world — had been destroyed. Alex yearned to fix it.

Like most of the 11 other children she’s accompanied on a U.S. tour over the past few weeks, Alex also lost something far more precious in the war: her father. The kids, ages 10 to 14, first went to Washington, D.C., for a week of events designed to reinforce American solidarity with the Ukrainian war effort.

“Please help Ukraine,” said Sasha Bondarenko, 12, during a news conference held by the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. Her father was in heaven, she told the crowd, and she didn’t want other children to go through the same thing.

The kids then flew to Seattle for a two-week visit to see the sights and get a break from the war, although reminders could sweep over them suddenly. UkrHelp Foundation, a Seattle-area group founded last year by Renton real estate developer and Ukrainian immigrant Alex Dudko, sponsored their trip and plans to bring more people from the war-ravaged country in the months ahead.

Washington has one of the country’s largest Ukrainian American populations, and dozens gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to greet the children, who came with chaperones and mostly without their mothers. The welcoming locals held Ukrainian flags, balloons and gift bags filled with candy, toys and homemade piroshki, a kind of bun filled with meat, fruit or poppy seeds.

The children, in matching jackets, got almost too many bags and balloons to carry. They smiled delightedly and their eyes widened when they opened bags from a “grandmother,” as the piroshki maker was called, offering a taste of home. As everyone posed for a photo in the baggage claim area, they burst out singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

From there, the children went to host families organized by the Evangelical Baptist Church of Kent, whose members mostly emigrated from Ukraine, and have since visited the Space Needle, ridden the ferry to Bainbridge Island and kept busy with a whirlwind of other activities.

A little more than a week into their Seattle visit, at the flight museum, the children recalled their favorite bits: the feel of the wind on the ferry, the Seattle skyline lit up at night, a McDonald’s Big Mac, driving in cars rather than walking everywhere, like in Ukraine.

“Today is the best day,” declared Daryna Kostash, 13, speaking through an interpreter, as did the other children. She had just squealed her way through a virtual reality experience at the museum that felt like riding a roller coaster.

Minutes before, though, came a jarring moment. The kids were posing for a photo on a bridge connecting two sides of the museum when they heard the blaring sounds of planes seemingly overhead. The noise was actually coming from a speaker system, but the kids, accustomed to bombings, didn’t know that.

Crouching, Alex looked up, startled, and lost her balance. She hurt a leg as she fell and limped through the rest of the museum visit.

The sounds reminded the children why they had left home to come here, said Nataliia Sytnikova, who’s studying to be a psychologist in Ukraine and accompanied the kids to the U.S.

“It’s an education being in a group like this,” said Ted Huetter, a museum manager leading the tour. “So much of the history of the museum tells the history of warfare.”

War didn’t seem far from the children’s minds, even as they bounded through the museum in high spirits. “Everyone’s worried that Belarus will invade,” said Sasha, who lives in Rivne, near the Belarus border. Belarus is an ally of Russia and the two countries have held joint air force drills.

Sasha also said she goes without gas and electricity for at least four hours a day at home, where attacks on power stations and grids have led to rationing and blackouts. She keeps doors closed so heat doesn’t escape and counts herself lucky to have running water. Not everyone in Rivne does, she said.

Diana Ziber, 11 and also from Rivne, relayed the “two-wall” rule: making sure you’re separated from the outside during rocket attacks by an inner and outer wall. There are fewer such attacks now, compared to earlier in the war, when almost every day brought one that canceled school and sent her into a bomb shelter.

The children didn’t talk about their dads at the museum. But they sometimes confide in Sytnikova, who herself lost her father when she was 14. He had volunteered to fight against Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine was not well schooled in mental health, a field still in an early stage of development there, said Sytnikova, now 22. “No one told me it was OK to feel sadness.”

From her hometown in Western Ukraine, Sytnikova is working with UkrHelp to strengthen mental health services for children. The fledgling organization — part of a network of American individuals and groups taking extraordinary measures to aid Ukraine — coordinates with psychologists in Seattle and around the U.S. to offer online guidance to moms and health professionals caring for traumatized children.

Funded mainly by Dudko so far, UkrHelp also plans to arrange for veterans and other Ukrainians who have lost limbs in the war to get prosthetics in Washington. The foundation is partnering with Cornerstone Prosthetics & Orthotics, which operates a handful of locations around the state.

Back at the flight museum, the kids expressed varying views on whether they were ready to go back to Ukraine on Saturday. Some wanted to stay longer. Others missed their families. Home is home, even in war. Everyone, however, got so many gifts and mementos that Diana wondered how she would fit them all in her suitcase.