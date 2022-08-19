Seattle’s Department of Parks and Recreation will transition to its fall pool schedule in September and reopen the Evans Pool in Green Lake, the Queen Anne Pool and the Medgar Evers Pool starting the week of Sept. 19.

The last day for most swimming beaches, spray parks and outdoor pools will be Monday, Sept. 5. The Madrona swim beach will close on Aug. 21 to accommodate staff returning to college.

The Highland Park, Northacres Park and Pratt Playground spray parks will remain open until Sept. 18.

All three pools opening in the fall underwent facility repairs and improvements while they were closed, according to the Parks Department.

This year, the department, along with other Puget Sound municipalities, faced a shortage of lifeguards and was unable to open all of its swim beaches and indoor pools.

“Next summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation hopes to resume summer aquatics at our pre-pandemic schedules,” the department said in a news release.