Seattle’s Theo Chocolate announced its intent to merge with the American Licorice Company and said it has separately decided to restructure operations, which will include ceasing making chocolate in the Emerald City and reducing staff.

Sixty Theo Chocolate employees will be separated from the company in the second half of 2023, the confectioner said in a news release.

The employees were offered severance packages, including COBRA medical coverage and payouts of PTO balances, as well as access to mental health and job search resources, said Etienne Patout, chief executive officer of Theo Chocolate.

Theo will continue its long-standing presence in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood through its headquarters, flagship store and confection kitchen, the company said.

Factory tours will close on Aug. 30 as the company winds down manufacturing operations.

“Like other businesses, we are contending with rising costs across all aspects of our manufacturing and supply chain, requiring us to change. We’ve had to make some tough but necessary decisions to ensure the company’s long-term viability,” Patout said.

As part of American Licorice, Theo will join a portfolio of organic brands, including Torie & Howard and Zing Bar.

Theo Chocolate has been making organic and fair-trade chocolate in Seattle since 2006, and the company’s commitment to ethically sourced chocolate will remain unchanged in the merger, the company said. Theo products will continue to be available online and at retailers nationwide, according to the company.

American Licorice, headquartered in La Porte, Ind., is a family-owned and operated confectioner. The company is one of the original licorice manufacturers in the U.S. candy industry.