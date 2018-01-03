The woman reportedly lost her purse at a local grocery store and upon returning to the business discovered a large amount of money was missing from the purse.

MOSES LAKE — After an alleged thief’s decision to steal money out of a woman’s purse two days before Christmas was made public by Moses Lake police last week, the suspect returned a large amount of the stolen money and apologized.

On Dec. 23 a woman reportedly lost her purse at a Moses Lake grocery store and upon returning to the business discovered a large amount of money was missing from the purse. The woman had set cash aside for food and Christmas presents for her four children.

Officers Omar Ramirez and Jack Dodson investigated and identified the suspect as an employee at the grocery store who was promptly fired.

“While that was a good piece of police work, and a great case to submit to the prosecutor, these two officers weren’t done yet,” according to a Police Department statement. “Both officers are dads, and couldn’t bear the thought of a ruined Christmas for four kids, so they went to work.”

Ramirez and Dodson secured money from the Shop With a Cop program and purchased a bicycle and other presents for the victim’s family. In addition, Ramirez and Dodson acquired three more bikes that were donated to the department (MLPD) by the Local 598 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. The officers also contacted the Moses Lake Food Bank, which delivered a few weeks’ worth of food to the family.

The MLPD notified the public on Facebook about the theft on Friday and named the suspect, whom the MLPD dubbed the “Grinch,” as the thief in the incident.

The suspect, who will be facing theft charges, reportedly returned a large amount of the stolen cash and expressed remorse for his actions.