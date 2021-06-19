Colman Pool, the Seattle’s only open-air saltwater pool on the Sound reopened Saturday at 25% capacity.

Swim sessions were limited to one-hour in the 83-degree water.

It’s an Olympic-size pool 50-meters long in West Seattle on the water-side of Lincoln Park, at “the point.”

Filled with about 450,000 gallons water drawn from the Sound overnight during high tide, Colman pool is a historic landmark.

Kate Dorman brought another challenge to her workout Saturday. She juggled while doing laps.

The activity is called swuggling and she says “makes it more fun.”

Capacity is currently limited to 75 people at each one-hour session. The pool will remain open through September 6.

For more information see http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool