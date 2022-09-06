All 10 people who were aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon are presumed dead.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for the missing floatplane that plunged into Puget Sound and sank in the deep, cold waters of Mutiny Bay as it was traveling from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton.

The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of all the victims Tuesday morning.

They ranged in age from 22 months to 60 years. They were mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles and grandchildren.

They were business owners, prominent community leaders, attorneys, writers and acclaimed winegrowers. They were from Washington state, Minnesota and California, in the San Juan Islands celebrating weddings and vacationing, with plans to celebrate upcoming birthdays.

Here is what we know so far about the victims of Sunday’s crash.

Advertising

This post will be updated.

Gabrielle Hanna, 29

Hanna, a Seattle attorney with a zest for travel who cooked elaborate meals for her adoring family, was on her way home from a friend’s wedding, according to her father, Dave von Beck.

A graduate of Garfield High School in Seattle and the University of Washington School of Law, Hanna was an associate in the Seattle office of Cooley LLP, an international law firm.

“She was a fierce, fierce young woman, in the best of ways,” von Beck said in an interview Tuesday, describing his daughter as funny, bright and an explorer.

“There are no words to describe the pain,” he added. “Her family loved her very much.”

Born in Idaho, Hanna mostly grew up in Seattle, her father said. She competed on the swim teams at Garfield and at Occidental College in Los Angeles, having learned to swim at the West Seattle YMCA with her older sister, Jordan, with whom she was “best friends” and shared countless adventures, von Beck said.

Read the full story here.

Patricia Hicks

The U.S Coast Guard identified Patricia Hicks as one of the passengers of the single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter.

Advertising

Luke and Rebecca Ludwig

Two of the victims identified Tuesday are Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, a couple from Minnesota.

“We have nothing to share at this time, other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from family, friends, and a loving community,” family member Kyle Hosker wrote in a statement for the family.

Luke Ludwig served as director of engineering for HomeLight, a real estate technology company based in Arizona.

“Luke was a deeply devoted father, husband, outdoorsman, and coach for his kids’ sports teams, known for his remarkable kindness and generous spirit,” the company wrote in a statement. “We were privileged to know his warmth, intellect, and humor, and will miss him deeply.”

Joanne Mera, 60

Joanne Mera, a business owner from San Diego, was visiting family in the Seattle area at the time of the crash, according to her niece Sami Sullivan, who sent a statement on behalf of the family.

She is survived by her three children, her husband of more than 30 years, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and “a whole lot of people who loved her,” Sullivan wrote.

Advertising

“Joanne Mera was someone everyone gravitated towards,” Sullivan said. “She was the life of any party and the soul of our family. She was the best mom, wife, sister and friend.”

Read the full story here.

Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, and Remy Mickel

Ross Mickel, a renowned Washington vintner and founder of the Eastside-based Ross Andrew Winery, was aboard the plane with his pregnant wife, Lauren Hilty, and their 22-month-old son, Remy.

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” read a statement issued Monday night by the Mickel and Hilty families. “Our collective grief is unimaginable.” The statement went on to express gratitude to the searchers and other friends and supporters.

The Washington State Wine Commission also sent out a statement about the family:

“We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Sponsored

Sandy Williams, 60

Sandy Williams was a civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane.

Her brother Rick Williams told The Spokesman-Review she was on her way home Sunday from vacationing in the San Juan Islands. The family spoke to her by phone just before she boarded the plane.

Her family had planned to celebrate her 61st birthday next week.

Rick Williams described his sister as a passionate and honest voice of integrity. “Her voice will be missed, I think even by those who hated to see her walk into the meeting,” he told The Spokesman.

Sandy Williams launched the Black Lens to tackle important topics facing the Black community and was the force behind the Carl Maxey Center, which promotes economic development, education and cultural enrichment in the Black community, as well as racial equity and justice.

She graduated from Cheney High School in 1979 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in psychology and a master’s at the University of Southern California film school, where she studied screenwriting, The Spokesman reported.

Read the full story here.

Jason Winters

The U.S Coast Guard identified Jason Winters as the pilot of the single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter.