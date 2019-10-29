Close to 100 people attended the Diwali celebration Sunday at Bellevue Hindu Temple.

The annual five-day Hindu tradition, also known as the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The event takes place in the autumn and peaks on the darkest day of the Hindu lunar month, Kartik.

Festival attendees from newborns to grandparents came alongside their families dressed in traditional clothing to pray, offer worship and ask for blessings from the Hindu deities.