Daring cave rescue complete: “We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what”

All 12 boys and their coach have been rescued from the Thailand cave where they were trapped for two weeks, Thai navy SEALs say. The last five people were taken to a hospital early today. The eight boys who emerged Sunday and Monday are laughing and joking, doctors say, an incredible result. Here’s the latest on this breaking news, and a day-by-day look at their ordeal.

Need to know

Supreme Court: Now that solidly conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been announced as President Donald Trump’s pick, the big-money fight over him has already kicked into high gear. All eyes are on the Senate, where Kavanaugh’s fortunes could hinge on a single vote. Here’s what key senators are saying as evangelical Christians rejoice. Kavanaugh, who played a key role in some of D.C.’s biggest scandals (think Monica Lewinsky and more), comes into focus at a time when the public has more confidence in the high court than in Congress or the presidency.

Travel alert: A 300-acre fire this morning has closed a 20-mile segment of Interstate 90 in both directions, about six miles east of Ellensburg. The state gave no ETA for reopening the freeway; check the latest traffic tweets here.

Seattle police-chief finalists: Get to know the man who’s described as “just a doer.” In Ely Reyes, an assistant chief in Austin, Texas, Seattle would get a leader who is widely admired not just for his professional skills, but also for the way he has dealt with personal tragedies. Reyes has lost two of his children to disease and seen his father become a wanted criminal. Over the next couple days, we’ll take a deep look at the other finalists for Seattle’s top-cop job, after a surprise twist that put interim Chief Carmen Best back in the running with Reyes and Eddie Frizell.

Do you own a gun? Then listen up: You could be fined up to $10,000 if you don’t lock it up. Starting 180 days after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signs legislation, it will be a civil infraction to store a firearm that’s not secured in a locked container.

The new Seattle sound

Get ready to have your ideas about music expanded by Seattle’s young, jazz-informed artists. Shaped by the internet and digital media, they “flip genres as fast as tracks on an iPod.” The result: a mishmash of styles. Industrial Revelation, playing above with Skerik last year, can’t quite be defined, combining the rhythmic freneticism of bebop with the dance-ability of electronica and hip-hop. Have a listen to the new, genre-bending sounds.

What we’re talking about

Seattleites, your electric bill is going up. The City Council voted 8-1 yesterday to approve a Seattle City Light plan that calls for raising rates 30 percent over six years. Here’s a look at the math.

Need a laugh? A professor was giving a TV interview about Polish politics, and his cat didn’t care. Watch it here. (Reminds us of the “very public family blooper”involving another professor’s BBC interview, his lively kids and his mortified wife.)

Microsoft’s tiny new Surface Go, its least expensive Surface tablet yet, is designed to give Apple and Google a run for the money. And here’s a flashback: Apple’s app store debuted 10 years ago today, changing our lives in ways both brilliant and dark.

And then there were two: Burger enthusiasts, we’re down to the final spots in our summer bracket competition. Vote for your favorite if you haven’t already, and join us for a tasting event tomorrow evening at Red Mill Burgers. (We’ll also hold an event Thursday evening at Dick’s Drive-In; stay tuned for details.)

The Storm already has as many wins as it did all of last season. How has the team done it? With Sue Bird, young stars Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, and new coach Dan Hughes stressing defense, the Storm has the best record in the WNBA entering today’s noon game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Worth a read

Today is the court-ordered deadline to reunite about 100 immigrant children with their parents, but only about half will have rejoined their families. Trump this morning said he has a solution to the missed deadline: “Tell people not to come to our country illegally.”

Wellness: We’re often told to walk briskly for our health. But just how briskly? A new study has some specifics.

Now that the Mariners have signed GM Jerry Dipoto to a contract extension and will likely do the same with manager Scott Servais, they should make it a trifecta by signing designated hitter Nelson Cruz, 38, to an extension for next season and perhaps 2020 as well, writes columnist Larry Stone.

Obituary: Lonnie Shelton, the starting power forward and formidable defensive enforcer for the Sonics team that won Seattle’s only NBA title in 1979, has died at age 62. “Nobody wanted to mess with Lonnie,” a teammate recalls.

Editorial/opinion

The Seattle Times editorial board recommends voters re-elect state Rep. Paul Graves, R-Fall City, in the 5th District, Position No. 2. Graves is a smart, independent thinker who is quick to offer sensible proposals on complicated problems. And in the 44th District, the board recommends state Sen. Steve Hobbs, D-Lake Stevens, who has proved capable of collaborating as well as sticking to his principles.

Correction: Yesterday’s editorial item about the school-supply drive had the name incorrect for YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish.

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy. High 71. Low 56. Sunrise 5:22. Sunset 9:06.

Today in history

Seattle in 1884 accepts a donation of about 6 acres from David Denny for use as the city’s first public park. Denny grants the city use of the area in the early 1860s as Seattle’s first municipal cemetery, but most of the remains are relocated to Capitol Hill’s Washelli Cemetery (now Volunteer Park) in the 1870s. The park is named to honor David Denny in 1887. The park undergoes a $2 million renovation and reopens in 2017.