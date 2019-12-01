Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography The Teddy Bear Suite is back, and cozy as ever Originally published December 1, 2019 at 3:52 pm The Teddy Bear Suite is back, and cozy as everBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Holiday carousel readied at downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park Madrona Park meet-up: cool cars and hot coffee Related Stories Mount Rainier caps swarm of weekend seismicity with 3.6 magnitude quake 3 dead, others injured following crash outside Salem The annual fundraiser with 100% of the suggested donations going to Seattle Children's hospital is again designed by Kevin Bradford. The suite is open 10-6 daily through the day after Christmas. Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Mount Rainier caps swarm of weekend seismicity with 3.6 magnitude quake December 1, 2019 3 dead, others injured following crash outside Salem December 1, 2019 Crater Lake National Park seeks help with recent damage caused by someone driving off road December 1, 2019 Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Oregon December 1, 2019 More Photo Galleries Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Holiday carousel readied at downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park Madrona Park meet-up: cool cars and hot coffee Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.