For decades, The Skanner newspaper, Portland’s pioneering chronicler of the Black community in the Pacific Northwest, has held down its corner of the Humboldt neighborhood at the intersection of North Killingsworth Street and Haight Avenue, an array of solar panels winking from its roof.

But as with some of their counterparts at media organizations large and small around the country, most of the staff at the venerable publication shifted to working from home during the pandemic, and never returned full-time.

And so, two years ago, publishers Bernie and Bobbie Foster put their building on the market for $1.9 million. Now that a sale is finally pending — Bernie Foster would not name the buyer — they held an “everything must go” fire sale over the weekend.

Treasure-hunters who stopped by could find everything from the local Black art that adorned the walls of the newspaper office for years to vintage office furniture and memorabilia from The Skanner’s decades of publication. In early 2020, the media organization stopped publishing regular print editions, but has continued to publish online, with a focus on North and Northeast Portland, the traditional center of Portland’s Black community.

Reached Sunday, Bernie Foster said the organization will continue publishing local and national stories about the Black community and plans a commemorative print edition for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2024. Some of the people who came to the sale mourned the loss of the regular paper in print, he said, but when customers asked him whether he thought print could make a comeback, his answer was a resounding and regretful “no.”

Moving out of the building is a natural outgrowth of that, said Foster, who has been at The Skanner since its inception in 1975.

“We just don’t need this space like we used to,” Foster said. “Our people are all working from home.”

Bargain hunters bought about half of what was for sale, Foster said, and the rest will be donated to local nonprofits.

Bernie Foster said that at 80, he is less involved with The Skanner than he used be, particularly after some health issues.

“I will just say that it has been a privilege to work in Oregon, to bring information to our readers and to have an impact on certain people’s lives,” he said. “I was at the post office two weeks ago, and a young man came up and thanked me. He said, ‘I got my job through your newspaper and that was 25 years ago, and I’m still there.’ You just don’t know the impact you’ve had until someone tells you like that.”