The Seattle Times won nine C.B. Blethen memorial awards for stories on diversity, breaking news, investigations and more.

The Seattle Times won nine awards, including first place for deadline reporting and investigative reporting, in the annual C.B. Blethen Memorial Awards contest for 2017-18.

The Oregonian in Portland won six awards.

The awards were established in 1977 in honor of C.B. Blethen, publisher of The Times for 26 years, from 1915 to 1941. The awards, sponsored by The Times and administered by the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Association, honor reporters from newspapers in two divisions (over 50,000 circulation and under 50,000 circulation).

In the small-newspaper category, the Yakima Herald-Republic and The Herald of Everett each won four awards.

The Times, competing in the over-50,000-circulation category, won first place in deadline reporting for staff coverage of the deadly Amtrak derailment in DuPont. The Times also collected a first-place award for investigative reporting for a story by Lewis Kamb and Jim Brunner, “Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984.”

The Times also won a second-place Debby Lowman Award for Distinguished Reporting of Consumer Affairs for its Traffic Lab columns; second place in investigative reporting for “Behind Seattle’s government spending spree: a deluge of taxes, six-figure pay and officials eager to do more,” by reporters Daniel Gilbert and Daniel Beekman; second place in enterprise reporting for Evan Bush’s story on a Northwest wildlife poaching ring; and second place in feature writing for Larry Stone’s profile of University of Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins.

Seattle Times also captured three third-place awards for Distinguished Coverage of Diversity for “‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave,” by reporters Matt Day and Rachel Lerman; enterprise reporting for Seattle’s lack of earthquake preparedness by Daniel Gilbert and Sandi Doughton; and feature writing for Bush’s account of the Amtrak crash.

For a full list of winners, click here.