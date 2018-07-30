We recognize diversity is measured in many different ways and we are committed to reflecting these different perspectives on our staff

The Seattle Times recognizes that our newsroom must reflect the diversity of our region and the communities we serve. Having a diverse staff is an important step toward richer, more inclusive and better journalism. People from all walks of life must see themselves in our content and be able to relate to it. It is essential to achieving our journalistic mission. We recognize that diversity is measured in many different ways — including race, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, socio-economic and geographic background — and we are committed to reflecting those different perspectives on our staff. We also recognize that we can improve on our efforts in making our staff more diverse. We are particularly focused on increasing representation of persons of color and women on our staff and in key leadership positions. We will achieve this by continuing to review and fine-tune our hiring, development, retention and promotion practices while ensuring that our newsroom is a place where journalists from all backgrounds can grow.

To achieve this, we adhere to the following objectives: