Is romance dead?

Ask any single in Seattle, and you’ll likely get a reluctant affirmative.

Everyone has an opinion as to why: The dating pool is shallow, there are too many tech workers and people from California, it’s demanding, demoralizing — the list goes on, you get the point.

But maybe dating in Seattle is turning a new leaf.

Dating expert and matchmaker Cora Boyd says, even, “the Seattle Freeze is thawing a bit.”

A recent Match study that interviewed 5,000 single people between the ages of 18-98 shows that might be the case, with over 75% of singles in Seattle looking for a meaningful relationship in 2023.

The truth is, “every city thinks their city is the worst” — and saying romance is dead or that dating in Seattle is discouraging may not reveal the whole picture, said Match’s chief dating expert Rachel DeAlto.

The “Seattle Freeze,” if you haven’t heard, is a term describing the city and its inhabitants, who apparently are too reclusive and unwelcoming to form connections, let alone make eye contact.

Advertising

Boyd, who has been matchmaking since 2019, likens the Freeze to a four-way stop: Four drivers suddenly immobile with trepidation, eyes darting, too nervous to take the initiative — maybe a tiny, timid lurch forward, but who exactly is going to make the first move?

“You go. No, you go. You go!” Boyd said, is the motto of the city’s persistent characterization.

Match’s study revealed younger singles especially want to settle down with a partner nowadays — only 10% of younger singles said they want to date causally for the long term.

Mikaila Moe, 22, who lives in Rainier Beach, said she would have never met her girlfriend, Khadija Pugh, had she not made an effort to step out of her comfort zone and make a move. The two met at a reggaeton night at Neumos on a July night last year.

“I just wasn’t feeling myself” that night, Moe said, but her friends encouraged her to go. “Going into last summer, I was like, ‘Just put yourself out there. Flirt, have fun, do whatever it is you want to do’ because I feel like I restrict myself a lot.”

Pugh, 23, reintroduced Moe to the love she has for Seattle.

“I wanted to leave Washington for so long, but once I started mingling with her, I just realized there are some beautiful things here,” Moe said.

Advertising

Pugh has “shown me such a gentle love, it’s very sweet and very pure,” Moe said.

Zach Bowman, 42, moved to Seattle about 10 years ago from Pennsylvania, where he said getting an invitation to dinner at someone’s house is as easy as making someone laugh.

In Seattle, “it’s the opposite,” he said.

“There’s sometimes this feeling of, ‘We can have a nice conversation, and we can make small talk, but I’m not really going to be your friend. I’m not going to follow through. I’m not going to text you back later. I’m not going to hang out with you and go hiking, like we said we were going to,'” he said.

But that’s not how Boyd, who grew up on the East Coast and moved here from New Orleans about four years ago, imagines the social landscape in Seattle.

“What we know in general is that humans want to connect; it’s one of our most fundamental desires and needs,” Boyd said. “We all need it, we all want it.”

Advertising

People in Seattle, she said, are no different.

The way you go about it, Bowman added, “just has to be a little different in Seattle.”

“Here’s this super-eager audience, this pool of people who all want to connect with each other and would really just love it if someone else took the initiative,” Boyd said.

Now more than ever, Seattle is a playground of opportunities for a single person to “be a social instigator and actually make a move,” she said, “and when you do that here, I find people are actually really receptive. It’s almost like breaking the ice yourself.”

So, how do you break the ice in a half-frozen city full of people unsure how to defrost?

Shortly after Bowman moved to Seattle, he started using dating apps.

Sponsored

He and his wife had split up, and he found himself single in a new city.

The apps — especially Hinge and Facebook — quickly revealed how different modern swipe culture is from the Yahoo! Personals type of online dating of his 20s.

A lot has changed since Match launched the its online dating site in 1995. On the most popular dating apps in the country — Tinder, Bumble and Hinge — singles swipe “yes” or “no” according to people’s profile pictures, biographies or other app-specific features.

Nearly 30 years after the genesis of online dating, 40 million Americans use dating apps, according to eHarmony. But, as Bowman has found, there are many reasons why online dating is notoriously hard to navigate.

“When you get into that loop of Tinder and Bumble, it can be really damaging to self-esteem, especially at first when you don’t know what you’re doing,” Bowman said. “It’s like a constant stream of rejection, and it can feed into this idea of ‘I’m no longer a desirable person, maybe I’m too old now, or maybe I’m damaged goods or I’m just out of touch.'”

But despite the difficulties of online dating, people in Seattle put more effort into courting their romantic interests — Seattleites send longer messages than singles in other cities and are more likely to respond to messages, according to a 2019 study on online dating published by the journal Sociological Science.

Advertising

There’s a common perception that modern online dating culture is dating, “but it’s not,” Boyd said. “It’s literally just a tool we have available to us that is one avenue to potentially meet romantic prospects, but there’s so many more ways to meet people.”

Nowadays, Bowman looks for love by simply trying new things, like a attending a rock-climbing class or visiting an art gallery. Sometimes, he’ll have a list of things he wants to do, and he’ll let a 20-sided die pick his fate.

He said a lot of people make the mistake of trying to find a person with “this idea of they want to get something — ‘I want to get a phone number or a date or sex or I want to get that person’s attention in some way’ — it’s gimme, gimme, gimme.”

It’s better, he said, to approach people with the idea of giving — a smile, a laugh, a fun conversation — in places you actually enjoying visiting.

Across the country, Match’s Singles in America study found that 70% of singles are open to finding a relationship today, with 48% of singles more eager to find a partner now than ever before.

The last three years were a trial by fire of isolation and the widespread loss of intimacy — “we were faced with our mortality” during the pandemic — which may explain why it seems as if no one wants to take a meaningful connection for granted in 2023, Boyd said.

Advertising

DeAlto, of Match, also said the pandemic has changed dating. “Whether we wanted to grow or not, we definitely grew up as a society in the way that we approach companionship,” she said.

Boyd always encourages her clients “to feel hopeful about what’s possible for them, no matter where they are age-wise, demographic, whatever,” she said.

“ You create the magic, and there’s magic to be had.

“The most universal thing we all have in common is our need and desire for love and connection,” Boyd said, and diversifying how you meet people, frequenting places outside work and home and “flexing your friendly muscle” can open up a whole new world under the surface of the Freeze.

“We’re going to get the best from people and we’re going to have better dating experiences when we have availability and openness and hope,” she said.

“You create the magic, and there’s magic to be had.”