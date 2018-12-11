Zeeck will be replaced by Rebecca Poynter, a McClatchy executive who is the publisher of The Idaho Statesman.

The McClatchy Co., owner of The News Tribune in Tacoma, announced Tuesday that the paper’s publisher and executive editor, David Zeeck, is leaving after 24 years.

The announcement was made on McClatchy’s website and didn’t give a reason for Zeeck’s departure.

Rebecca Poynter, McClatchy’s vice president of local sales for the west region and publisher for The Idaho Statesman, will replace Zeeck. She will also take over as publisher of the company’s other newspapers in Western Washington, The Bellingham Herald and The Olympian.

The decision comes two weeks after The News Tribune announced it was shutting down its printing press after 45 years in operation, which will result in 67 employees being laid off. The News Tribune and The Olympian will be printed at The Columbian in Vancouver.

Zeeck’s departure also follows previous changes in newsroom management by McClatchy. Last year, McClatchy announced that Zeeck would assume oversight responsibility of The Bellingham Herald in addition to his roles as the president and publisher of The News Tribune and The Olympian.

Zeeck was executive editor of the paper for 14 years before being named publisher, according to The News Tribune.

