Zeeck will be replaced by Rebecca Poynter, a McClatchy executive who is the publisher of The Idaho Statesman.

The McClatchy Co., owner of The News Tribune in Tacoma, announced Tuesday that the paper’s publisher and executive editor, David Zeeck, is leaving after 24 years.

The announcement, didn’t give a reason for Zeeck’s departure, but comes after shakeups for McClatchy’s papers in Western Washington, including rounds of layoffs, management consolidations and decisions to outsource printing.

A News Tribune article includes a statement from Zeeck that it’s time for someone else to “finish the transition to a digital media future.” McClatchy’s digital-focus strategy for the Tacoma newspaper doesn’t appear to have paid off yet. While there are more than 300,000 households in Pierce County, according to the most recent Census data, The News Tribune has only slightly more than 5,000 digital subscribers, Zeeck said on Dec. 3.

McClatchy’s west regional publisher, Gary Wortel, was not immediately available for comment.

Rebecca Poynter, McClatchy’s vice president of local sales for the west region and publisher for The Idaho Statesman, will replace Zeeck while maintaining her current role. She will also take over as publisher of the company’s other newspapers in Western Washington, The Bellingham Herald and The Olympian.

Prior to the Statesman, Poynter was the president of Gannett Mid-Michigan.

The decision comes two weeks after The News Tribune announced it was shutting down its printing press after 45 years in operation, which will result in 67 employees being laid off. The News Tribune and The Olympian will be printed at The Columbian in Vancouver.

Zeeck’s departure also follows previous changes in newsroom management by McClatchy. Last month, the company announced that another vice president would become publisher of The Fresno Bee, Merced Sun-Star and The Tribune in San Luis Obispo at the end of the year. Tim Ritchey will assume that role addition to his duties as publisher of The Modesto Bee and vice president of advertising operations for McClatchy’s west region. McClatchy executives said the change would contribute to the papers’s “digital transformation.”

Zeeck was executive editor of The News Tribune for 14 years before being named publisher, according to The News Tribune. Last year, McClatchy announced that he would assume oversight responsibility of The Bellingham Herald in addition to his roles as the president and publisher of The News Tribune and The Olympian.