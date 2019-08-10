WAPATO — In a week when voters sent a clear change message to city leaders — including just 30 votes cast for the current mayor — the Wapato City Council acted swiftly:

•Issuing a unanimous vote of no confidence in the mayor.

•Establishing a hiring and expenses freeze.

•Authorizing city leadership to take steps to settle two lawsuits and three civil tort claims.

•Eliminating the city administrator position created in 2018 along with several other city positions.

•Establishing a schedule of twice-a-month council meetings at a new day and time.

As voters issued an electoral rebuke of Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa, they also cast aside all but one council member seeking reelection. And that council member, Chuck Stephens, advanced automatically to the general election because he had just one rival on the primary ballot.

At the community center Wednesday evening, one day postelection, residents spoke freely and were granted time to speak to the council despite Alvarez-Roa’s motion to adjourn before public comment. People asked questions — and, for the first time in many months, got answers.

The city of Wapato, with a population of a little over 5,000, appears to be attempting a political turnaround from a tumultuous period that has seen alleged violations of open-meetings law, deepening financial problems and a lawsuit from the state attorney general accusing the former city administrator of using his earlier position as mayor to unlawfully enrich himself by creating — and accepting — the $95,000 city administrator’s job last year.

Last month, Orozco resigned, hours before a settlement deadline set by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Under an agreement with Ferguson’s office, he had to forgo any severance.

After the resignation, Ferguson issued a statement: “Mr. Orozco’s abuse of his authority violated the trust the people of Wapato placed in him.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, audience members called for the mayor to resign.

Resident Yvette Hester told Alvarez-Roa that the small number of votes that she got in the primary showed voters clearly do not want her in the office.

“We want you to leave,” Hester said. “The City Council wants you to leave.”

Also during the meeting the council authorized:

1. By unanimous vote, that Alvarez-Roa could sign off on a settlement offered in a lawsuit alleging violations of the state’s open public meetings act. The settlement required the city to pay $60,000 in attorney fees, to declare a June 15 council meeting as a special meeting, and to acknowledge that a quorum of council members had not been present. .

2. That the mayor enter into any settlement agreements related to the lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office alleging violations of the state’s public open meetings act.