Local News The large Ballard Locks empty for annual maintenance Originally published November 18, 2018 at 3:16 pmUpdated November 18, 2018 at 3:18 pm The large Ballard Locks empty for annual maintenanceBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Goodbye, Safeco Field. Hello, chance to get your name on a stadium. Putting finishing touches on for the Seattle International Car Show Photos: Election Day 2018 Related Stories Des Moines police investigate shooting of 18-year-old woman at Redondo Beach New peanut-allergy drug shows ‘lifesaving’ potential Share story By Greg GilbertThe Seattle Times Related Stories Des Moines police investigate shooting of 18-year-old woman at Redondo Beach November 18, 2018 New peanut-allergy drug shows ‘lifesaving’ potential November 18, 2018 Man arrested after 2 roommates shot dead near Olympia November 18, 2018 Man fatally stabbed in Tacoma parking garage November 18, 2018 More Photo Galleries Goodbye, Safeco Field. Hello, chance to get your name on a stadium. Putting finishing touches on for the Seattle International Car Show Photos: Election Day 2018 Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.