A heat wave is dawning on the Puget Sound region.

According to the National Weather Service, Seattle temperatures are expected to reach 97 and 102 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and Monday could see a high of 104.

The weather service in Seattle has also issued an excessive heat warning, and officials are urging precautions and pointing the public to city resources to stay cool.

Here are some ways you can take care of yourself and others during the brutal heat:

Stay hydrated

It’s important to stay hydrated as your body tries to keep you cool by sweating. Drink any water-based liquids, including sports drinks or juices. Caffeine should be consumed in moderation, while alcohol should be avoided, as it will lead to further dehydration.

Children and seniors are less sensitive to thirst and can become dehydrated without realizing it. Be sure to check on them.

Show caption

Stay cool

Avoid spending extended periods of time outside, if possible, or seek breaks in the shade.

Advertising

If you don’t have air-conditioning, turn to places that do. Seattle is telling residents about public sites where they can cool off, including library branches, wading pools, spray parks and swimming beaches.

Wear loose, airy clothing in light colors, and cool down your body and skin by getting your clothes wet with cold water or a cloth.

Know the symptoms of heat illness

Washington state’s Emergency Management Division has issued tips on recognizing the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin, nausea, a rapid weak pulse, and muscle cramps. The department recommends treating heat exhaustion by moving to a cooler, air-conditioned place, drinking water and taking a cold shower or using a cold compress.

If untreated, heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke. Officials recommend seeking immediate medical attention by calling 911, moving to a cooler place and use cool cloths or a bath to cool down. Symptoms include a body temperature above 103 degrees, throbbing headache, confusion, lack of sweating, hot dry skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid strong pulse, and a loss of consciousness.

Show caption

The likelihood of heatstroke increases as temperatures and humidity increase. Normally, sweat cools the body by evaporating, but high levels of moisture in the air can prevent sweat from doing that.

“If the symptoms last more than an hour, we want you to seek medical advice,” Seattle Fire Department Lt. Willie Barrington said Thursday as officials outlined how the city is preparing for the heat.