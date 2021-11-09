By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- He nearly died of COVID, then apologized to Harborview staff for not being vaccinated: 'It all could've been avoided'
- Weather updates: Heavy rain, strong winds, power outages in Seattle area
- Seattle area in for wild wind, heavy rain and possibly ‘severe’ thunderstorms
- How a vaccine mandate divided a rural Washington hospital's staff VIEW
- Federal infrastructure package is an $8.6 billion 'game changer' for Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.