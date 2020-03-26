Outside Capitol Hill Frame Central, employee Thaleia Sundquist and manager Dennis Turner spray-paint a stencil of photographer Lance Mercer on Thursday. Turner boarded up the store, which has been open for 25 years, to protect it during closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Artist Chloe Guenther created the stencil based on a recent self-portrait of Mercer, who is known for his iconic images of Seattle bands like Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Mother Love Bone and others.

Mercer, who has a compromised immune system due to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has been staying inside his apartment for the last three weeks, with the exception of daily walks with a mask and glasses. Mercer has been sharing his experience on social media, and wanted to emphasize “We are not alone,” he says.

Turner hoped the images of Mercer could “soften the reality” of boarding up longtime businesses and celebrate “how strong and resilient Seattleites are.”