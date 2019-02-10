Six men went down with the crab boat Destination on Feb. 10, 2017.
When the Seattle-based crab boat Destination went down early in the morning of Feb. 11, 2017, all six men aboard were lost at sea. Learn about them here:
Jeff Hathaway
Kai Hamik
Charles Glen Jones
Larry O’Grady
Darrik Seibold
Raymond Vincler
A photo tribute to the crew can be found here.
