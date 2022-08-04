Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Local Stories
- That big red wave? It didn't reach the shores of WA state WATCH
- Seattle's weather cooldown won't last long before mini-heat wave
- WA Republicans who voted to impeach survive Trump supporter backlash WATCH
- Key results from WA primaries as control of Legislature hangs in the balance
- Monkeypox cases doubling nearly every week in WA, as U.S. declares public health emergency
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.