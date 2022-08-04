Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Local Stories
- That big red wave? It didn't reach the shores of WA state WATCH
- WA Republicans who voted to impeach survive Trump supporter backlash WATCH
- Key results from WA primaries as control of Legislature hangs in the balance
- WA Secretary of State primary election results: Democratic incumbent Hobbs trounces field VIEW
- U.S. Senate election results: Murray, Smiley advance in WA WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.