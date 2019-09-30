Local NewsPhotography The Amazon Sphere on a wet, cold night Originally published September 30, 2019 at 7:00 pmUpdated September 30, 2019 at 7:12 pm A man crosses a wet and puddle-riddled 6th street toward the Amazon Spheres in Seattle on Friday. While still cold, the forecast for early next week is mostly sunny. (Andy Bao / The Seattle Times) Share story By Andy Bao Seattle Times staff photographer More Local News Juul stops funding San Francisco vaping measure September 30, 2019 Restoring forests 1 tree at a time, to help repair climate September 30, 2019 Seattle business groups criticize city prosecutors over case delays, decisions to decline charges September 30, 2019 Washington’s hybrid and electric car owners find a $75 fee in their new car-tab bills September 30, 2019 More Photo Galleries For these visitors to Seattle, a hot tub is a great place to chill A Pike Place Market mural depicts the working trades along the Duwamish Waterway Red Arrows fly over Andy Bao