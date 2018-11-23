A 21-year-old man died after being shot during a Thanksgiving pick-up game of football.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Des Moines.

The shooting occurred during a holiday pickup football game at Mount Rainier High School, which was closed for the holiday. Two groups had gathered around noon to play a football game, according to Sgt. Dave Mohr, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department.

At some point during the game a member of one group flashed a gun before leaving, and then two members from the same group returned and shot the victim near the school’s tennis courts, Mohr said.

The nature of the dispute is unknown, but Mohr said witnesses have been cooperating with authorities and campus surveillance video is being reviewed. The suspects are believed to have left in a maroon Chevy Caprice.