Now that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say it’s OK for vaccinated grandparents and other family members to see their loved ones for the first time in a year, we want to mark the celebration. Let us know what your reunion plans are, and whether you’d be willing to let us chronicle the happy moments. And if you’ve already reunited, let us know how long the hugs lasted.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.