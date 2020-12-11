Seattle police are taking longer to respond to 911 calls and other calls for service amid the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing civil-rights protests and strains on department resources and staffing.

In September, to address the increasing amount of time it was taking for officers to respond to calls and other citizen concerns, incoming Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz reassigned 100 officers and supervisors in specialty units to the department’s 911 Response team.

But months after those reassignments, has the Seattle Police Department been able to reduce its response times? Have you had trouble getting Seattle police to respond to your 911 calls or requests for help at any point since June? Tell us about your experience.