The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the Respect for Marriage Act, which would safeguard same-sex and interracial unions by mandating that states recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The House approval comes after the Senate passed the bipartisan legislation last month, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill promptly.

Washingtonians, we want to hear from you. What does Congress passing this bill mean to you? Share your thoughts with us in the form below.

And if you’re in a same-sex marriage or interracial marriage and would like to share your wedding photos with us, along with what Congress passing this bill means to you, please email photos to reporters Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks and Tat Bellamy-Walker at ayoonhendricks@seattletimes.com and tbellamywalker@seattletimes.com.