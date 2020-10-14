A Washington state law meant to provide a public window into the inner workings of government requires agencies to provide an array of documents to anyone who requests them.

But as the coronavirus pandemic persists with no end in sight, the response to many requests have slowed, raising concerns that government transparency is waning at an especially crucial time in the state.

The Seattle Times is seeking to highlight the challenges faced by people who have requested public records, whether to gain better understanding of police departments, schools or other government services that impact daily life.

Please share your story below, and a Times reporter may follow up with questions. We won’t publish any of your information without talking to you first.

Some information that could prove helpful to us as we begin work on a story may include a description of how crucial your request was to you, how long you waited for your record or if you are still waiting, and the local, county or state agency involved.

If you’re using a mobile device, go to this link to fill out the form.