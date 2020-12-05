It’s been a rough year.

The pandemic. Police violence. Racial justice protests. Economic devastation. Wildfires. A turbulent election. The pandemic.

More than a quarter-million Americans have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. People have lost jobs and businesses, skipped trips and weddings, missed seeing their families.

It’s been rough.

But life has gone on. Good things have happened. Amid 2020, there has been joy.

We’d like you to tell us about it.

Did you get married? Get a new job? Have a baby? Graduate? Become a grandparent? Reconnect with a friend? Plant a garden? Something else?

What moments or events, big or small, public or personal, brought you joy in 2020?

Fill out the form below or contact reporter David Gutman at dgutman@seattletimes.com.