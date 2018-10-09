The boys, 13 and 17, remain in custody after being charged in King County Juvenile Court.

Two teenage boys suspected of stealing money from an Auburn convenience store after its clerk collapsed with a health issue have been charged with second-degree burglary.

The boys, 13 and 17, remain in custody after being charged in King County Juvenile Court, according to Jamie Holter, spokeswoman for King County Superior Court. The 17-year-old was also charged with first-degree theft, she said. The younger boy was due for a hearing Tuesday afternoon, while the older boy’s hearing is set for Friday.

On Sept. 8, the boys and an adult man entered the Shell gas station at 201 Auburn Way S. shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Auburn Police Department. In a surveillance video that was released by the department, the clerk could be seen arguing with the teenagers as he rang up their purchases. The argument continued as he walked around the counter to face them, then turned around to go back behind the register. He then suddenly crashed into a display and fell to the floor.

All three customers left the gas station without trying to help the clerk, according to the surveillance video, which doesn’t have sound. The boys returned later and took cash out of the register while the clerk was still lying on the floor.

The two were arrested two weeks later, Auburn police said. The adult in the video, who didn’t know the teenagers, cooperated with police.

The store clerk was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the incident, and was released after two weeks, police said.