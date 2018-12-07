SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Two teenagers at a Washington state juvenile detention center who escaped by running off into the woods are now back in custody.

KOMO-TV reports that they were being held at the Echo Glen Children’s Center near Snoqualmie and were recaptured within 30 minutes.

The 14-year-old had been convicted of murder and felony gun possession, and the 16-year-old was convicted of robbery.

The two were in a gym at the state facility when they fled across the unfenced grounds.

A security guard went into the woods with a flashlight and detained them.

Security protocols are now under review.

