A search team recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy Friday afternoon near Cedar Ponds Lake, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Cedar Ponds is a swimming hole near Monroe, with a waterfall near the lake.

The boy reportedly was cliff diving Sunday when he went into the water and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Search teams could not find the body earlier in the week because of dangerous conditions, according to the news release.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will make the official identification of the body and determine the cause and manner of death.

The Cedar Ponds area has seen multiple deaths in recent years.

A 22-year-old woman died in April 2018 after falling over a waterfall.

In March 2019, the body of a 28-year-old woman was found below a steep canyon, after she fell from a waterfall. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner determined the woman died from drowning and a head injury received from her fall.

A 26-year-old died of a head injury after tumbling over the same waterfall last September.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be cautious around creeks and rivers in Snohomish County, which have swift currents and cold water.

“Don’t dive in,” the news release cautioned.