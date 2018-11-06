The teen said he “didn’t know anything about” who contaminated the water tower, but detectives believe he trespassed in the area. The King County Sheriff's Office says it is still looking for suspects.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 14-year-old person of interest they say trespassed at a water tower near North Bend. However, detectives are not sure the teen was responsible for contamination that led to a drinking water warning for nearby residents.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at the water tower Oct. 31 and found that locks to access the area had been cut. The water supplier, Sallal Water Association, found white pellets on top of the tower and issued a “do not drink” order to 82 nearby homes.

The Sheriff’s Office later identified the pellets as biodegradable pellets from airsoft guns and identified the 14-year-old from a photo that showed him leaving the scene. The teen gave detectives “a two-year timeline as to activities around or near the tower and admitted the tower is a favorite spot for youth to play airsoft,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The teen said he “didn’t know anything about” who contaminated the water tower, but detectives believe he trespassed in the area, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The office plans to forward trespassing charges to juvenile court.

The “do not drink” order remains in effect for the affected homes and the company is providing customers bottled water.

Initial tests found evidence of coliform bacteria in the water tower. In a statement Monday, Sallal said tests have detected only total coliform, not fecal coliform or E. coli. “Total coliform is naturally occurring in the environment,” the water supplier said.

In an earlier statement, Sallal said it was possible the bacteria was related to the vandalism, but that had not been confirmed.

Sallal discovered Monday that the tank had been “contaminated with leaves, branches and debris, which was contributing to the Total Coliform in the water samples,” the company said. Sallal plans to drain, sanitize and refill the tank and could lift the order by Friday.

The teen and his parents are cooperating with law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 206-296-3311.